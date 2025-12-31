CHARLENE RUTO celebrates younger brother, GEORGE, with heartfelt birthday message - “My Sunshine in the Rain” (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, December
31, 2025 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has penned a
warm tribute to her younger brother, George Ruto, as he marked his birthday on
Wednesday, December 31st, 2025.
In a heartfelt social media post, Charlene described George
as her “sunshine in the rain” and praised him for being loving, caring,
generous and focused.
“Little brothers are so precious to have, and it is even
more precious to have one as loving, caring, generous and focused as you are!”
she wrote.
Charlene highlighted the strong bond they share while
applauding George’s passion for empowering young people.
Through 82 Sports KE, he has been actively creating
opportunities in football, inspiring youth to pursue their dreams.
Beyond sports, she commended his creativity and
entrepreneurial brilliance, pointing to his work with Raptorfam KE,
which she described as a reflection of his innovative spirit.
George also owns a fleet of stylish, pimped‑out Nairobi
matatus, including Mood and Money Fest, showcasing his flair for
business and culture.
Her message painted George as both a devoted brother and a rising force in youth empowerment and enterprise.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
