CHARLENE RUTO celebrates younger brother, GEORGE, with heartfelt birthday message - “My Sunshine in the Rain” (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has penned a warm tribute to her younger brother, George Ruto, as he marked his birthday on Wednesday, December 31st, 2025.

In a heartfelt social media post, Charlene described George as her “sunshine in the rain” and praised him for being loving, caring, generous and focused.

“Little brothers are so precious to have, and it is even more precious to have one as loving, caring, generous and focused as you are!” she wrote.

Charlene highlighted the strong bond they share while applauding George’s passion for empowering young people.

Through 82 Sports KE, he has been actively creating opportunities in football, inspiring youth to pursue their dreams.

Beyond sports, she commended his creativity and entrepreneurial brilliance, pointing to his work with Raptorfam KE, which she described as a reflection of his innovative spirit.

George also owns a fleet of stylish, pimped‑out Nairobi matatus, including Mood and Money Fest, showcasing his flair for business and culture.

Her message painted George as both a devoted brother and a rising force in youth empowerment and enterprise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST