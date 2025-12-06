BETTY BAYO's widower, TASH, defends stepdaughter SKY VICTOR's social media activity amid concerns







Saturday, December 06, 2025 - Betty Bayo’s widower, Hiram Gitau, popularly known as Tash, has spoken out following recent concerns raised by comedian Dr. Ofweneke over his stepdaughter, Sky Victor’s social media activity.

Dr. Ofweneke had urged the family to keep Sky off social media, warning that early exposure could overwhelm her emotionally.

“First of all, Sky Kanyari’s phone needs to be taken away. And number two, Sky should be kept off social media for a while,” he insisted.

“As a father, I say it’s not the time to release Sky to the world yet,” he added.

But in a heartfelt response shared on TikTok on Saturday, December 7, 2025, Tash described Sky as a resilient and bright young girl who has endured immense loss after her mother’s passing.

He acknowledged the weight of grief Sky carries but emphasized that her phone has become more than just a gadget - it is a lifeline.

“After her mother passed, she lost not just a parent but also a pillar of emotional support.”

“The phone gives her a way to reach out when she feels lonely, sad, or confused,” he explained.

According to Tash, video calls, messages, and social media provide Sky with moments of connection and reassurance, helping her feel supported by family and friends.

He also highlighted the phone’s role in emotional healing, noting that access to mindfulness apps, mental health resources, and educational content equips her with tools to process emotions and navigate challenges.

While he agreed boundaries are necessary, Tash insisted that the device should not be taken away.

“With proper guidance, the phone helps her feel connected to a world that is still full of love and care,” he said, underscoring his belief that it remains an essential tool in Sky’s journey of healing.





The Kenyan DAILY POST