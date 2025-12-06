Beautiful MWENDE accuses former NTV investigative reporter STEVE JUMA of taking advantage of her and using his influence to frustrate justice

Saturday, November 6,
2025 - A woman identified as Casten
Mwende has publicly come forward with claims that former NTV
investigative reporter, Steve
Juma, allegedly took
advantage of her at a private residence in Lang’ata in 2022.
Mwende alleges that despite reporting the matter and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approving
charges against the seasoned journalist, the case has stalled for years.
She claims that the influential journalist has been
leveraging his networks within the justice system to prevent the matter from
progressing.
Mwende says she has made multiple attempts to pursue the
case through official channels but continues to face unexplained delays,
leaving her feeling powerless and unheard.
A look at Juma’s previously public posts on his social media
pages shows him interacting with prominent figures.
In one recent post on his X account, he is seen posing for a photo with Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga after what he described as a courtesy call.
