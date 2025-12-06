Beautiful MWENDE accuses former NTV investigative reporter STEVE JUMA of taking advantage of her and using his influence to frustrate justice







Saturday, November 6, 2025 - A woman identified as Casten Mwende has publicly come forward with claims that former NTV investigative reporter, Steve Juma, allegedly took advantage of her at a private residence in Lang’ata in 2022.

Mwende alleges that despite reporting the matter and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approving charges against the seasoned journalist, the case has stalled for years.

She claims that the influential journalist has been leveraging his networks within the justice system to prevent the matter from progressing.

Mwende says she has made multiple attempts to pursue the case through official channels but continues to face unexplained delays, leaving her feeling powerless and unheard.

A look at Juma’s previously public posts on his social media pages shows him interacting with prominent figures.

In one recent post on his X account, he is seen posing for a photo with Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga after what he described as a courtesy call.

The victim.

