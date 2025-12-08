Amegonga Akaondokea - Kenyan LADY disappointed after her boyfriend dumped her after mechi! Complains all men are the same







Monday, December 8, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has stirred reactions online after revealing that her boyfriend dumped her immediately after they had a “good time,” leaving her heartbroken and convinced that “all men are the same.”

According to her viral post, she believed the relationship had a promising future.

However, shortly after the boyfriend “got what he wanted,” he abruptly ended things and stopped responding to her calls and messages.

Taking to her X account to vent her frustration, she wrote: “Aki men are just the same. I tried again guys but this time round, amegonga akaondokea.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST