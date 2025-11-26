WANTED! The driver of this car KDV 457R sped off after fueling 7,000 shillings at Shell Petrol Station Juja without paying (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - A motorist driving a car registered as KDV 457R is on the police radar after allegedly speeding off without paying a fuel bill of KSh 7,000 at a Shell Petrol Station in Juja.

The incident has sparked outrage among Kenyans who sympathize with petrol attendants often left to bear the brunt of such reckless acts.

In most cases, when motorists vanish without settling their bills, the amount is deducted directly from the attendants’ salaries - leaving hardworking staff to shoulder losses they did not cause.

Many have pointed out that while the motorist may have thought it was a quick escape, the real victims are the employees whose wages are already modest.

Authorities are now urging anyone with information that could help trace the driver or owner of the vehicle to report to the nearest police station.

Netizens have also joined in, sharing the car details widely to ensure the culprit is held accountable.

See photos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST