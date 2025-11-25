Video captures the moment motorbike-riding thugs robbed a LADY along Parliament Road (VIDEO)

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - A video has surfaced showing the exact moment a woman was robbed by motorbike-riding criminals along Parliament Road at night.
Dashcam footage from a passing motorist captures the woman
calmly crossing the road while holding her phone, seemingly unaware that the
suspects had zeroed in on her.
In a split second, the pillion rider snatches her phone before
the motorcycle speeds off into the darkness, leaving the victim visibly shocked
and helpless.
Startled, she screams and attempts to chase after them, but
the attackers vanish almost immediately.
The video comes at a time when cases of thugs using
motorbikes to conduct criminal activities in the city are on the rise.
