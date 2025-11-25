Video captures the moment motorbike-riding thugs robbed a LADY along Parliament Road (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - A video has surfaced showing the exact moment a woman was robbed by motorbike-riding criminals along Parliament Road at night.

Dashcam footage from a passing motorist captures the woman calmly crossing the road while holding her phone, seemingly unaware that the suspects had zeroed in on her.

In a split second, the pillion rider snatches her phone before the motorcycle speeds off into the darkness, leaving the victim visibly shocked and helpless.

Startled, she screams and attempts to chase after them, but the attackers vanish almost immediately.

The video comes at a time when cases of thugs using motorbikes to conduct criminal activities in the city are on the rise.

