“Useless Man, Namlipia Loan Na Kumlisha!” - Married woman publicly confronts her husband! Claims he is threatening her life (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Drama erupted in public after a married woman confronted her husband, accusing him of domestic abuse and financial irresponsibility.

In a video circulating online, the woman can be heard expressing frustration over her efforts to make the marriage work.

She revealed that her husband had taken a Ksh 1 million loan, listing her as a guarantor.

She is reportedly repaying the loan after he defaulted, while allegedly continuing to subject her to physical abuse.

Calling her husband a “useless man,” she claimed that she has been covering all household expenses while enduring violence in front of their children.

“He is a useless man. I have been covering him, but now I am fed up. I pay all the bills, but he still beats me up in front of our children,” she said.

She also alleged that her husband had threatened to kill her, prompting her to report the threats to the police.

