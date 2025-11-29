This young man was spotted celebrating his graduation in a Nairobi club with a Slay Queen - The LADY understood the assignment (VIDEO)

Saturday, November
29, 2025 - A viral video of a jubilant young man celebrating his graduation
inside a Nairobi club has set social media abuzz.
The clip captures the fresh graduate seated proudly in the
packed venue, still wearing his academic cap as he revels in the moment while a
stunning lady is seen entertaining him with a lively dance.
His facial expressions reveal pure delight.
The lighthearted scene has sparked waves of hilarious
reactions online.
Some netizens dubbed the performance the “best graduation
gift,” while others praised the lady, cheekily noting that she “understood the
assignment.”
Watch the video>>> below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Graduation..... pic.twitter.com/3lcIJ208LO— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 30, 2025
