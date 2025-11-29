A man captured on camera being beaten in public by his abusive girlfriend (VIDEO)







Saturday, November 29, 2025 - A disturbing video has surfaced online showing the moment a middle-aged man was violently assaulted by his girlfriend along a Nairobi street.

In the footage, the woman is seen pinning the man to the ground before raining blows on him as shocked pedestrians look on.

The attack continues for several seconds until a man steps in and pulls the victim away, shielding him from further assault.

Despite the intervention, the enraged woman charges toward him again, this time holding a stone.

The video has since triggered outrage across social media, with many users demanding stronger mechanisms to protect men from abusive partners, and urging authorities to treat all domestic violence cases with seriousness regardless of gender.

The Kenyan DAILY POST