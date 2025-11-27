The moment MP PETER KALUMA’s bodyguard was attacked by PHILIP AROKO’s goons and his gun snatched (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 27, 2025 - A dramatic incident unfolded at one of the polling stations in Kasipul during the ongoing by-elections after Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, was attacked by goons allied to Philip Aroko, a contestant in the Kasipul MP seat.

Kaluma, who is serving as the chief agent for ODM candidate, Boyd Were, had visited the polling station to monitor the progress of voting when chaos erupted.

Reports indicate that Aroko’s goons confronted the MP, leading to a heated altercation.

In the ensuing commotion, Kaluma’s bodyguard was injured while attempting to shield him, and his firearm snatched.

Security officers later restored order as the situation temporarily disrupted activities at the polling centre.

