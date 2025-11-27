MP PETER KALUMA captured on camera seeking PHILIP AROKO’s protection after goons confronted him at a polling station - He almost urinated on himself (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, was forced to seek help from Kasipul MP aspirant, Philip Aroko, after he was confronted by a group of rowdy individuals at a polling station in Kasipul.

In a video circulating widely on social media, Kaluma is seen holding Aroko’s hand and appealing to him to intervene as the tense crowd pressed toward him.

The visibly shaken legislator appeared to be asking Aroko to calm the situation as the goons threatened to eject him from the station.

Kaluma, who is serving as the chief agent for ODM candidate, Boyd Were, had visited the polling station to check on the progress of voting when chaos broke out.

He was forced to leave the polling station before the situation escalated.

Watch the video.

"Kaluma this is not Homa Bay, what are you doing here..Kaluma toka hapa" pic.twitter.com/yQcnWome5k — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) November 27, 2025

