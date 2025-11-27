Kwenda Kabisa! The moment CS RUKU was nearly attacked by irate locals at a polling station, forcing his bodyguards to fire in the air (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Chaos erupted at a polling station in Mbeere North when irate locals confronted Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Geoffrey Ruku, amid allegations of voter bribery during the ongoing by-election.

Tensions escalated as Ruku’s motorcade arrived, with some residents confronting the CS and demanding that the vehicles vacate the area.

Security personnel quickly intervened, firing warning shots into the air as the crowd dispersed and the convoy moved to safety.

Ruku has been actively supporting UDA candidate, Leo Wamuthende, who is facing stiff competition from DP party candidate, Newton Karish, in the by-election.

