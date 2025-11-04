AKOTHEE sends emotional plea to her fans on respecting her personal space - “Please Let Me Be”







Tuesday, November 04, 2025 - Kenyan singer and entrepreneur, Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee, has opened up in a heartfelt message to her fans, asking for something simple yet powerful, privacy.

In a Facebook post titled “To My Dear Fans,” the outspoken “Madam Boss” reminded her followers that being a public figure doesn’t mean she’s always in celebrity mode.

“If you see me in a restaurant, supermarket, airport, or hospital, please allow me to just be,” she wrote.

“I may not always be ready to smile, pose, or switch into ‘celebrity mode.”

The self-proclaimed president of single mothers, known for her vibrant energy and fearless personality, emphasized that while she loves her fans, she also needs space to breathe, heal, and simply exist without expectations.

She clarified that her full energy and photo-ready moments are reserved for events and public engagements.

“If you’d love photos and full energy from me, please come to my events.”

“But when you meet me in private spaces, a simple wave is enough.”

“I promise to wave back,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST