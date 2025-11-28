She died at her prime. No husband or kids - Obituary of Forever Living Kenya Senior Manager, JACQUELINE MUMBI

Friday, November 28, 2025 - The corporate world is in mourning following the untimely passing of Jacqueline Mumbi, a senior manager at Forever Living Kenya.
Colleagues remember her as a vibrant and dedicated
professional whose life was tragically cut short at just 39 years old.
Despite her remarkable career, Mumbi maintained a largely private life.
She had no husband or children, and her passing comes at a
time when she was steadily climbing the corporate ladder, inspiring many along
the way.
