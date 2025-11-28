Man heartbroken after his beautiful ‘girlfriend’ denounced him on X - “You are like a brother to me” (PHOTO)







Friday, November 28, 2025 - Social media has once again delivered a dose of drama, leaving netizens both amused and sympathetic.

A young man recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate what he believed was his one-year relationship anniversary.

He shared an adorable selfie with a stunning lady, proudly captioning them, “One year anniversary.”

But the celebration took an unexpected turn.

The lady quickly clarified the milestone, posting: “One year anniversary of friendship ❤️❤️ Ali is like a brother to me.”





With that, she firmly placed him in the friend zone.

The man later hinted at his heartbreak in another post:

“This year I’m thankful the woman I loved showed me her true colors. I WILL NEVER GET BETRAYED AGAIN.”





The internet wasted no time weighing in. Some users sympathized with his public rejection, while others turned the moment into comic relief, offering tongue-in-cheek advice like hitting the gym or focusing on self-improvement.





The Kenyan DAILY POST