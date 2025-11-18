SHAME as Senator BONNIE KHALWALE snatches his son’s wife and marries her - AYUB SAVULA exposes him badly (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Kakamega Senator Bonnie Khalwale is facing serious allegations after claims emerged that he allegedly wrecked his own son’s marriage.

According to Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, one of Khalwale’s fiercest critics, the outspoken Senator snatched his son’s wife and married her, an accusation he made during a public function in Malava.

Savula used the platform to call out Khalwale for what he described as rogue behavior, warning locals against re-electing him, and claiming that he is not fit to lead.

Khalwale, a well-known polygamist, has long attracted public scrutiny for his personal life and relationships.

He has yet to respond to the allegations.

