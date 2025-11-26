Senator ONYONKA’s secret escapades at Kisii’s Junction Hotel exposed - Accused of bringing LADIES for “mechi’’ and sneaking out without clearing bills

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Allegations have emerged suggesting that Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka used to frequent Junction Hotel, where sources claim he invited young ladies to his rooms and reportedly left without settling his bills.
According to whispers, Onyonka would spend the night at the
hotel with different women and sneak out in the morning without paying.
“If you ever meet the
owner of Junction Hotel, he will tell you how Onyonka left unpaid room bills.
He’d bring young ladies in the morning and disappear without paying. Very
shameless behaviour,” a source revealed.
Further
reports indicate that there is an active
court case where Onyonka is accused of failing to clear bills at the
hotel.
While
the Senator presents himself as a morally upright leader, sources describe him
as a notorious womanizer.
He is currently trending after one of his baby mamas publicly called him out for being a deadbeat dad.
