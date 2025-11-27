Senator KAREN NYAMU leaves heads turning at a public function as she turns up in style flaunting her ‘assets” (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has once again caused a buzz on social media after a video of her stepping out in a striking, figure-hugging outfit during a public function emerged, leaving many heads turning.

The controversial lawmaker, known for her bold fashion choices and unapologetic confidence, arrived at the event in a stylish, body-snatching dress that effortlessly highlighted her curves.

As soon as she walked in, murmurs, camera flashes, and excited whispers filled the venue.

A short video capturing the moment has since gone viral on social media, with netizens praising her fashion sense while others joked that she had “stolen the show” from the main event.

From the desk of a natural Nyash enthusiast, this one is NOT nyashing. pic.twitter.com/XPSLH95RtW — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) November 26, 2025

