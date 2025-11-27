Latest PHOTOs of RAILA’s brother, OBURU ODINGA, in Dubai amid speculations on his health - He appears visibly weary







Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Photos of Siaya Senator, Oburu Odinga, currently in Dubai, have surfaced online, stirring renewed speculation and conversations about his well-being.

The photos, shared by close associates, show the veteran politician in what appears to be a relaxed setting.

However, many Kenyans noted that he looks visibly tired and less energetic than usual, prompting discussions across social media.

While his sister, Ruth Odinga, maintained that he had travelled to Dubai for a short vacation, whispers online suggested that he had gone to seek treatment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST