Senate Speaker AMASON KINGI captured on a secret camera flirting with an unidentified lady at a high-end city entertainment joint - She was all over him (VIDEO)

Monday, November 24, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after Senate Speaker Amason Kingi was captured on camera flirting with an unidentified lady at Geo Café, a high-end entertainment joint in Lavington.
In the video, recorded discreetly by a patron, Kingi,
dressed casually in shorts, sneakers, a T-shirt and a cap, is seen engaging in
what appears to be a warm, friendly conversation with the lady in the midst of
the crowded nightspot.
The light-skinned lass was all over the powerful speaker as
they spent time together.
Kingi is a well-known womanizer with an insatiable appetite
for young ladies, especially city baddies.
He has been in a publicized affair with Instagram influencer Haentel Wanjiru.
Watch the videos>>>
AMASON KINGI at Geo Café in Lavington pic.twitter.com/SNkj8q5QmH— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 24, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments