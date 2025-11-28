Reactions as corruption cartels advertise their services on a local daily

Friday, November 28, 2025 - Corruption cartels have boldly advertised their services on the newspaper, sparking reactions online.
In the advertisement, the cartels provided a phone number,
claiming they can help interested parties secure Government
tenders “without breaking a sweat.”
The audacious move has ignited reactions on social media,
with many questioning how such an ad could be approved in a mainstream
publication.
“We have reached the
lowest since independence,” an X user wrote.
“What do you expect if the leadership is someone who embraces leadership,” another user added.
The Kenyan DIALY POST
