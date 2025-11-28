DONALD TRUMP announces plan to freeze immigration to the US from several countries - Even Kenya could be affected!







Friday, November 28, 2025 - United States President Donald Trump has unveiled plans to ban immigration from what he termed as “Third-World countries,” a move expected to affect several African nations.

Speaking on Friday, November 28th, Trump linked immigration to a range of social and economic challenges, insisting that immigrants were straining American systems.

He pledged imminent changes to U.S immigration policy aimed at halting what he described as “unnecessary travel” from underdeveloped nations.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third-World countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden admissions,” Trump declared.

He further vowed to expel individuals he deemed “not a net asset” to the country and to end federal benefits for noncitizens.

Africa, home to the largest number of nations classified as developing or underdeveloped, is expected to be significantly impacted.

In East Africa, countries such as Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Somalia fall under the “Third-World” category.

Kenya, however, is considered a developing nation with stronger economic prospects, raising uncertainty over whether it will be included in the restrictions.

The proposed measures are yet to be enacted and would require congressional approval before implementation.

In his statement, the President also criticized Somali refugees in the U.S, accusing them of fueling disorder.

He singled out Minnesota, alleging that “Somalian gangs” were destabilizing communities, and directed sharp criticism at Governor Tim Walz and Representative Ilhan Omar.

Trump’s announcement marks one of the most hardline immigration positions of his presidency, setting the stage for contentious political and diplomatic discussions in the weeks ahead.

