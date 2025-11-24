Radio Africa CEO, MARTIN KHAFAFA, spotted cheating on his wife with a slay queen at an entertainment joint in Kisumu - He just got married last year (VIDEO)







Monday, November 24, 2025 - Social media was thrown into a frenzy after a video emerged showing Radio Africa Group CEO, Martin Khafafa, having fun with a slay queen at a popular entertainment joint in Kisumu.

In the short clip, recorded discreetly by a reveller, Khafafa is seen seated close to an unidentified lady as they jam to music and enjoy drinks in the lively spot.

He had placed his hand on her thighs and they seemed to enjoy each other’s company.

Khafafa got married last year but he is yet to abandon his womanizing habits.

In 2018, he went viral after his private photos with ladies in the shower leaked online.

Watch the video>>> below

Radio Africa CEO, MARTIN KHAFAFA, with a slay queen pic.twitter.com/ib3hcttn9h — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 24, 2025