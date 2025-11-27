Prayers or rituals? VIDEO of Kasipul MP aspirant and wash wash criminal, PHILIP AROKO, sparks debate (WATCH)







Thursday, November 27, 2025 - A video circulating online has sparked curiosity and debate after it showed Kasipul MP aspirant, Philip Aroko, participating in what appears to be a church ceremony.

In the footage, Aroko is seen holding a candle while a religious leader dressed in white sprinkles an unknown substance over him.

At one point, he is seen drinking liquid from a bottle as the ceremony continues.

The purpose of the ceremony is not clear, prompting speculation among social media users about its significance.

Some have described it as a spiritual practice, while others have questioned its nature.

One user wrote, “That’s a dark world ritual,” reflecting the ongoing online discussion.

Watch the video below.

No amount of anointing oil and holy water will save the BANK ROBBER from a proper beating by Gen Z Boyd Were tomorrow. Bank robbers belong in jail, not bunge. pic.twitter.com/YUrCasq82M — Yano (@_Yanoh) November 26, 2025

