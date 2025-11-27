Wajinga Waliisha Hii Kenya! Watch the moment CS RUKU was forced to flee after being chased away from Kanyuambora polling centre in Mbeere North by angry residents over voter bribery (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 27, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded at the Kanyuambora polling centre in Mbeere North when Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Geoffrey Ruku, was forced to leave the premises after being confronted by angry residents.

According to witnesses, tensions flared as locals accused the CS of involvement in voter bribery during the ongoing by-election.

“Wajinga waliisha hii Kenya,” the locals were heard shouting as they confronted the CS.

Fearing for his safety, Ruku was quickly escorted out by his security team as the situation escalated.

Ruku has been actively supporting UDA candidate, Leo Wamuthende, who is in a tight contest against DP party candidate, Newton Karish.

