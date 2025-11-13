PHOTOs!! A successful city lawyer turns up with his pet cat in a club to celebrate his 29th birthday - Says he’s at peace being a bachelor







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - A successful city lawyer turned heads last night when he showed up at a Nairobi club to celebrate his 29th birthday, accompanied by his pet cat.

He shared a photo on his X account, showing him sipping premium whisky in the club, with the pet perched comfortably by his side.

The lawyer made it clear that he is perfectly content at 29, enjoying life without a wife, but with a Mercedes-Benz, a pet cat, and a beautiful home.

“Officially 29. No wife, no children. Just a Mercedes, a palace and a cat. And may be that’s peace,” he tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST