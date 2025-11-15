PHOTOs! Pastor KANYARI meets BETTY BAYO’s husband, TASH, amid heated debate on who should adopt the kids after the singer’s death - He once called him a broke slay king







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Controversial city pastor Victor Kanyari and Tash, the husband of his late ex-wife, Betty Bayo, have finally met face-to-face ahead of the gospel singer’s burial.

The two attended a planning meeting at a hotel along Thika Road, where they joined the burial committee preparing for Betty’s sendoff scheduled for Thursday next week.

Their meeting comes at a time when social media is ablaze with debates over who should take custody of Betty Bayo’s children following her tragic passing.

A section of Kenyans insist that since Kanyari is the biological father, he should take back his children and raise them.

Others argue that the kids have been living with Tash and consider him their day-to-day father figure, and therefore he should continue raising them.

Tension between the two men is not new.

In the past, Kanyari publicly mocked Tash, branding him a “broke slay king” after he officially married Betty following their divorce.

Betty Bayo succumbed to leukemia earlier this week, leaving behind a grieving family and fans shocked by her sudden demise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST