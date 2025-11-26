PHOTOs of NYATICHI MOGIRE, the LADY accusing Senator RICHARD ONYONKA of being a deadbeat dad - He has abandoned their sick child







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - A woman identified as Nyatichi Mogire has gone public with allegations against Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, claiming that he has failed to support their child, who is said to be battling a chronic illness.

Nyatichi, who says she met the Senator during the 2022 campaign period, alleges that all her attempts to reach out to him for help have been ignored.

She claims that she was eventually forced to seek assistance elsewhere after struggling to cover her child’s medical needs.

According to her, Kisii Governor Simba Arati stepped in and cleared the child’s medical bills after seeking help from him.

Nyatichi further claims that she is currently jobless and overwhelmed, despite alleging that the Senator is financially capable of supporting their child.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST