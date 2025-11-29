PHOTOs from NIS boss NOORDIN HAJI's son's wedding graced by President RUTO and President of Jubaland!

Saturday, November
29, 2025 - President William Ruto was in Garissa County this weekend, where
he joined dignitaries and locals to celebrate the wedding of Mohammed Noordin
Mohammed, son of National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin
Haji.
The ceremony, known as Nikkah, was held in Masalani town,
Ijara, Garissa County.
The President’s visit came after he presided over the launch
of development projects in the region, before gracing the sacred occasion.
Among the distinguished guests was Sheikh Mohamed Madobe,
president of Somalia’s Jubaland State, underscoring the high-profile nature of
the event.
Nikkah is the Islamic marriage contract, a solemn bond
between a man and a woman under Sharia law.
It is both a civil agreement and a spiritual pledge before
Allah, founded on mutual consent and validated by witnesses.
In keeping with tradition, the bride, Jamila Mohammed, was
present but not paraded.
Guests embraced a white theme, with most men dressed in
crisp white kanzus, floral caps, and Islamic regalia, creating a serene and
celebratory atmosphere.
Noordin Haji, son of the late Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji,
rose to prominence as Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions in 2018 before
moving to lead the NIS in 2023.
His younger brother, Abdul Haji, currently serves as Garissa Senator, a role he assumed after their father’s passing in 2021.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
