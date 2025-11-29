KWS officers arrest a man in Nandi County for killing endangered Sitatunga antelope (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers have arrested a man outside Tulon High School in Emgwen Constituency, Nandi County, for allegedly killing a Sitatunga, an endangered and highly protected antelope species.

According to KWS officials, the suspect was found in possession of the carcass following a swift response from rangers acting on intelligence from local residents.

The Sitatunga, known for its rarity and vulnerability, is protected under Kenyan wildlife laws.

The suspect has been taken into custody as investigations continue, with KWS warning that killing endangered wildlife carries heavy penalties, including hefty fines and possible imprisonment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST