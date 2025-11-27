“My Lowest Point in Life” - Media Personality WILLIS RABURU opens up on cruel online bullying after the death of his daughter







Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Media personality, Willis Raburu, has shared one of the most painful chapters of his life, the loss of his daughter and the unexpected cruelty he faced online in the aftermath.

Speaking in a candid conversation with media personality, Ciru Muriuki, Raburu revealed that while the tragedy was already devastating privately, it became even harder when it spilled into the public space.

“My lowest point was the death of my daughter”

“Privately was already devastating, and when it got to the online space, you would think that you would be greeted with condolences,” he said.

“That is the natural human thing to do, but unfortunately, social media and hiding behind a screen give people audacity and power to be mean.”

Raburu recalled hurtful comments he received while hosting his popular show 10/10.

Some blamed him for the tragedy, suggesting it was punishment.

“I remember somebody saying, ‘This is not new; people go through this all the time, just go get another baby,’” he shared.

The journalist admitted the attacks shook his faith and left him feeling betrayed by an online community he once considered supportive.

“This was happening in a space where I had felt safe… it was not just for me but also for my partner at that time,” he added.

Returning to work only opened more criticism, with viewers accusing him of dishonouring his daughter’s memory by appearing cheerful on screen.

Yet behind the scenes, Raburu was struggling.

“Before I got to the stage, I would cry in the car, then go do the show, finish, go back in the car, cry. Unfortunately, at that time, I got drowned in alcohol, trying to forget,” he disclosed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST