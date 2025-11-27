LILIAN NG’ANG’A raises alarm over growing trend of young Kenyan LADIES undergoing surgery to enhance looks - “We Have 20-Year-Olds Who Hate Their Bodies”

Thursday, November
27, 2025 - Former Machakos First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a has voiced her
concern over the rising number of young Kenyan women turning to cosmetic
surgery to enhance beauty.
In a post on Instagram on Thursday, November 27th,
2025, the mother of one reflected on her own youth, noting that in her 20s she
and her friends were simply “skinny, young girls just enjoying life.”
“In our 20s, we were skinny, young girls just enjoying
life. Idk. What changed?” she asked.
She warned that many young women today dislike their bodies
to the point of endangering their health.
“Now we have 20-year-olds who hate their bodies so much
to the point of endangering their lives,” she said.
She urged young women to embrace healthier habits such as
eating well and exercising, stressing that these remain the safest and most
effective ways to stay fit.
“…and yes, to each their own… But nothing tops healthy
eating and exercise. It’s also cheaper, even if you have the money to spend,”
she added.
Her remarks come amid a growing social media trend where
influencers openly admit spending millions on surgeries to alter their
appearance.
Lilian concluded by encouraging young women to appreciate their natural bodies and prioritize self-care over dangerous shortcuts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments