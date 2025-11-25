Most marriages would not survive if the husband didn’t have a permanent side chick - Lawyers’ bold claim sparks debate online

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - A lawyer’s viral social media post has sparked debate after claiming that many marriages only survive because some husbands maintain secret, long-term affairs.
“You won't agree with me but the truth is that most marriages
would not survive if the husband didn't have a permanent side chick,” The South
African lawyer wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.
The provocative statement has ignited conversations about
emotional fulfillment, unmet needs, and the hidden pressures couples face.
Interestingly, his claim got a nod from netizens, who described side chicks as “emotional shock absorbers,” helping husbands offload stress leading to less conflicts with wives at home.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments