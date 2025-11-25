Most marriages would not survive if the husband didn’t have a permanent side chick - Lawyers’ bold claim sparks debate online







Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - A lawyer’s viral social media post has sparked debate after claiming that many marriages only survive because some husbands maintain secret, long-term affairs.

“You won't agree with me but the truth is that most marriages would not survive if the husband didn't have a permanent side chick,” The South African lawyer wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

The provocative statement has ignited conversations about emotional fulfillment, unmet needs, and the hidden pressures couples face.

Interestingly, his claim got a nod from netizens, who described side chicks as “emotional shock absorbers,” helping husbands offload stress leading to less conflicts with wives at home.





The Kenyan DAILY POST