Citizen TV’s JEFF KOINANGE breaks silence amid disturbing rumours about his whereabouts - “I’m alive and kicking”







Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - Veteran Citizen TV anchor, Jeff Koinange, has finally addressed swirling speculation about his whereabouts after months away from the screens.

Some netizens had been circulating rumours on tiktok that Jeff was battling an undisclosed illness and was in critical condition.

However, in a WhatsApp message to media personality, Xtian Dela, on November 24th, 2025, the veteran broadcaster reassured fans that he was fine.

“Bro Bro Bro I’m ALIVE and KICKING.”

The confirmation comes after weeks of concern over his absence from JKL Live and Sunday Live, as well as his prolonged silence on social media.

His last Facebook and X update was on October 25th, while his final Instagram post appeared on October 24th.

Radio host Maina Kageni had earlier eased speculation when he shared a TikTok video on October 28th showing Koinange walking and chatting with him, looking relaxed and in good spirits.

Maina captioned the clip: “Jeff is doing great and will be back on our screens very soon.”





