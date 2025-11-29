MOSES KURIA responds to claims that he was used by RUTO's UDA to divide votes in Mbeere North by-election







Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Former CS Moses Kuria has dismissed allegations that his Chama Cha Kazi party was deployed to split opposition votes in the Mbeere North by-election, where UDA’s Leonard Wamuthende narrowly defeated DP’s Newton Ndwiga alias Karish.

Kuria insists his candidate Duncan Mbui’s 2,480 votes cannot be blamed for the loss.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms, Kuria rejected allegations that his Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party and its candidate, Duncan Mbui, were used as a decoy to weaken the opposition.

The by-election, held on Thursday, November 27th, saw United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Leonard Muriuki Wamuthende, clinch victory with 15,802 votes.

He narrowly edged out Democratic Party’s Newton Kariuki Ndwiga, who garnered 15,308 votes.

Mbui, running on a CCK ticket, finished third with 2,480 votes.

Following the outcome, social media was awash with claims that Kuria’s involvement handed UDA the win by fragmenting the opposition vote.

Kuria, however, questioned the basis of the accusations.

“Did we have a deal with anyone that we failed to honour? Were we even approached for a deal and declined?” he posed.

He explained that Mbui was fronted by CCK after being dropped by the Democratic Congress Party (DCP), adding that the opposition failed to consolidate its aspirants as UDA had done during nominations.

Kuria further noted that besides the three leading contenders, five other candidates participated, asking rhetorically who had sent them to split votes.

Highlighting campaign disparities, Kuria said he was the only leader from outside Mbeere who supported Mbui, while Ndwiga’s camp drew heavyweight figures including Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, George Natembeya, Fred Matiang’i and Martha Karua.

“How do I garner 2,480 votes when I am alone enough to spoil your votes?” Kuria asked, insisting that the opposition should explain how UDA secured over 15,000 votes instead of blaming his party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST