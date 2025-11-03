Men who are loyal to only one wife suffer in old age - LADY’s bold post goes viral and sparks conversation online (LOOK)







Monday, November 03, 2025 - Actress Aisha Lawal has stirred heated discussions online after claiming that “men who are loyal to only one wife mostly suffer in old age, especially if he has wronged her and she’s waiting for revenge.”

The post, which has gone viral, has drawn mixed reactions across social media.

Many netizens surprisingly agreed with her, warning men to treat their wives with kindness and respect, or risk facing “silent revenge” in their later years.

Others noted that emotional neglect or infidelity often come back to haunt men when they are most vulnerable.





