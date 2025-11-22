Meet Karachuonyo MP, ADIPO OKUOME: Kenya’s shortest and oldest MP inspiring generations - He previously vied and lost four times (VIDEO)







Saturday, November 22, 2025 - At 86 years old and standing just 143 centimeters tall, Karachuonyo MP, Adipo Okuome, is a living testament to resilience and determination.

His political journey is nothing short of remarkable.

After contesting and losing for four times since the 1980s, Okuome never gave up. In 2017, his persistence finally paid off when he secured a parliamentary seat. Now, at 86, he is preparing to run again, aiming to serve until the age of 94.

Netizens have been moved by his longevity, courage, and unwavering spirit.

His journey reminds us that true leadership is not defined by physical stature or age, but by vision, resilience, and the will to serve.





Adipo Okuome’s story continues to inspire, showing that dreams can be realized at any stage of life - and that determination, no matter how long it takes, always pays off.

In a recent video interview outside Parliament following President Ruto’s State of the Nation Address, Okuome spoke candidly about leadership and accountability.

“Kenyans deserve more than promises. Action should speak,” he said, underscoring his belief in results over rhetoric.

