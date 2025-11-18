Man shocked after meeting his online girlfriend for the first time - See how he tried to hide his disappointment (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - A viral video capturing the emotional moment a man met his online girlfriend for the first time has stirred mixed reactions across social media.

The pair had connected virtually, built a strong bond, and decided to take their relationship offline.

What the man did not know, however, was that his partner uses a wheelchair and has no legs - a detail she had not disclosed beforehand.

His visible shock contrasted sharply with her radiant joy, as she appeared over the moon during their first encounter.

The clip quickly ignited debate online.

Some netizens criticized the woman for withholding such significant information, arguing that transparency is essential in relationships, especially when health and lifestyle adjustments are involved.

Others defended her, insisting that true love transcends physical conditions and that her happiness reflected genuine affection.

Watch the video HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST