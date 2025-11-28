Kenyan singer CHARISMA opens up on declining invite from RUTO’s government to perform on Jamhuri Day - “Afadhali nisote”







Friday, November 28, 2025 - Kenyan musician Fidel Omusula, better known by his stage name Charisma, has revealed why he turned down an invitation to perform at this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations.

Speaking on the Iko Nini podcast, the Sina Noma hitmaker disclosed that a Government agency reached out to him about a week earlier with the offer, but he declined.

Charisma explained that his decision was based on personal principles and ideological differences with the current regime.

“I was called like a week ago by a Government agency, and they were telling me they want me to perform on Jamhuri Day.”

“I just told them, guys, I do not get how you guys can call me… nikarealise ni kwa sababu wanajua a lot of us can be bent,” he said.

Charisma stressed that performing at such a national event would amount to endorsing values he does not agree with.

“For me, kitu kama Jamhuri Day ni an endorsement in a way,” he added, insisting that he would rather “be broke” than compromise his beliefs.

“Mimi nimeinvitiwa vitu za gava lakini haiwezi, wacha nisote. I do not think it is something that you will ever see me doing,” he declared.

