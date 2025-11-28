Kenyan singer CHARISMA opens up on declining invite from RUTO’s government to perform on Jamhuri Day - “Afadhali nisote”

Friday, November 28,
2025 - Kenyan musician Fidel Omusula, better known by his stage name
Charisma, has revealed why he turned down an invitation to perform at this
year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations.
Speaking on the Iko Nini podcast, the Sina Noma
hitmaker disclosed that a Government agency reached out to him about a week
earlier with the offer, but he declined.
Charisma explained that his decision was based on personal
principles and ideological differences with the current regime.
“I was called like a week ago by a Government agency, and
they were telling me they want me to perform on Jamhuri Day.”
“I just told them, guys, I do not get how you guys can
call me… nikarealise ni kwa sababu wanajua a lot of us can be bent,” he
said.
Charisma stressed that performing at such a national event
would amount to endorsing values he does not agree with.
“For me, kitu kama Jamhuri Day ni an endorsement in a
way,” he added, insisting that he would rather “be broke” than compromise
his beliefs.
“Mimi
nimeinvitiwa vitu za gava lakini haiwezi, wacha nisote. I do not think
it is something that you will ever see me doing,” he declared.
