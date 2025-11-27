Bethlehem Judah Church in Kenya shocks netizens with its surprisingly modern approach to worship (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Bethlehem Judah Church has left many Kenyans talking after a video showcasing its unusually modern and youthful approach to worship surfaced online, sparking debate across social media.

In the viral clip, a female congregant is seen entertaining fellow worshippers with energetic modern dance moves, often associated with entertainment spots and social events rather than traditional church settings.

Her performance drew cheers and excitement inside the church, but it also ignited mixed reactions online.

The church has now become a trending topic as netizens express surprise at how boldly it incorporates contemporary styles into its services.

Some Kenyans praised the congregation for creating a lively, youth-friendly environment, while others questioned whether such dances are appropriate in church.

Watch the video.

Bethlehem Judah Church in Kenya has shocked netizens with its surprisingly modern approach to worship and church activities! pic.twitter.com/3CH55EEMBr — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST