A young boy pretending to be crippled and begging from passersby busted in Nairobi CBD - The trick he used shocks onlookers (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 27, 2025 - A young boy who had been pretending to be crippled to solicit money from unsuspecting passersby was recently caught in Nairobi’s Central Business District, leaving many bystanders astonished.

Eyewitnesses say the boy would sit in busy streets, feigning disability and appealing for donations.

His act fooled well-wishers until city council askaris intervened.

The method he used to fake his condition has since been revealed in a viral video, sparking reactions across social media.

In the footage, the boy is seen being asked to stand up after his cover was blown, revealing that he was perfectly able-bodied.

Watch the video.

Don't you dare blink twice today, Hii Kenya yetu leo kuna vituko. Over there in Nairobi CBD, a young mikora who's a full-time intern at the GoFundMe Tom Mboya street branch was busy working from home on the pavement, pretending his legs were on strike.



After hitting his day's… pic.twitter.com/uebsjBuXsv — George T. Diano (@georgediano) November 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST