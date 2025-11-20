“Know Your Boundaries - Married man’s brutal response to side chick’s bold question goes viral (SCREENSHOT)

Thursday, November 20, 2025 - A leaked screenshot of a private conversation between a married man and his side chick has set social media ablaze.
In the chat, the side chick boldly professes her feelings
with a simple: “Nakupenda babe.”
The man responds in kind: “Nakupenda pia.”
But things quickly take a sharp turn when she presses
further, asking: “Unanipenda zaidi ya mke wako?”
Her question didn’t sit well with him.
Without hesitation, his reply was firm and unapologetic: “Jua
mipaka yako” (Know your boundaries).
The blunt response has drawn widespread applause online.
Many praised the man for drawing a clear line and refusing
to entertain comparisons between his wife and his mistress.
Others used the viral exchange as a cautionary tale, warning
side chicks who enter relationships with married men under the illusion that
they’ll eventually replace the wife.
See the screenshot below.
