Kenyan actress, NJAMBI, opens up on surviving abusive marriage, shares PHOTOs of her swollen face







Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Kenyan actress Njambi Karanja, widely recognized for her role in The Real House Helps of Kawangware, has shared a deeply personal story about her experience with gender-based violence (GBV).

Through emotional photos and a heartfelt message on social media, Njambi revealed the scars of abuse while celebrating her resilience.

Her post coincided with the close of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, adding weight to her testimony.

Njambi rose to fame with her witty and dramatic performances, earning admiration for her ability to blend humor with everyday realities.

Yet beyond the screen, she has increasingly used her platform to highlight issues affecting women, with GBV now at the center of her advocacy.

In her candid post, Njambi described the emotional toll of abuse, saying she felt like she was “losing pieces” of herself.

She emphasized that her journey is defined by strength, not victimhood.

“Survivor then, survivor now,” she wrote, framing her experience as an ongoing process of healing and empowerment.

