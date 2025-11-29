Kenyan actress, NJAMBI, opens up on surviving abusive marriage, shares PHOTOs of her swollen face

Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Kenyan actress Njambi Karanja, widely recognized for her role in The Real House Helps of Kawangware, has shared a deeply personal story about her experience with gender-based violence (GBV).
Through emotional photos and a heartfelt message on social
media, Njambi revealed the scars of abuse while celebrating her resilience.
Her post coincided with the close of the global 16 Days of
Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, adding weight to her testimony.
Njambi rose to fame with her witty and dramatic
performances, earning admiration for her ability to blend humor with everyday
realities.
Yet beyond the screen, she has increasingly used her
platform to highlight issues affecting women, with GBV now at the center of her
advocacy.
In her candid post, Njambi described the emotional toll of
abuse, saying she felt like she was “losing pieces” of herself.
She emphasized that her journey is defined by strength, not
victimhood.
“Survivor then, survivor now,” she wrote, framing her experience as an ongoing process of healing and empowerment.
