Gold scammer ROBERT RIAGA alias MONEY BIOR summons his campaign team and beats them up after garnering 519 votes in Kasipul by-election (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Notorious city gold scammer, Robert Riaga, popularly known as Money Bior, has been accused of turning against his own agents and campaign staff after performing dismally in the Kasipul constituency by-election.

Riaga, who finished fourth out of ten candidates with only 519 votes, allegedly summoned his campaign team to his home hours after the final results were announced.

The meeting was purportedly called to review the disappointing outcome and analyze what went wrong.

However, what was expected to be a normal meeting allegedly descended into violence.

According to victims, Riaga reportedly brought in hired men, described as “goons”, who attacked the campaign team, accusing them of failing to deliver votes despite his heavy investment in the race.

One of the agents, Leaky Ndede, narrated the ordeal, saying he was brutally beaten by the alleged attackers.

He claims he narrowly escaped after a watchman unlocked a gate, allowing him to flee the compound.

Ndede has since filed a formal complaint at the Oyugis Police Station.

He further appealed to authorities to intervene and rescue other members of the campaign team who he believes are still being detained and assaulted at Riaga’s home.

