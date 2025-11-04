Is He Scared? JALANG'O urges ERIC OMONDI to run for BABU OWINO's Embakasi East seat in 2027 instead of his Lang'ata







Tuesday, November 04, 2025 - Lang’ata MP, Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, has advised comedian-turned-activist, Eric Omondi, to steer clear of Lang’ata in the 2027 elections, and aim for Embakasi East instead.

The unexpected suggestion came hot on the heels of a Mizani Africa poll that showed Jalang’o leading comfortably in Lang’ata with 55.3% support.

Omondi, while not a frontrunner, registered a modest 5.3%, hinting at a budding political base.

Abass Khaliff followed with 8.5%, while a notable 28.8% of voters remained undecided.

Taking to social media Jalang’o wrote: “@ericomondi nipigie tuongee uniachie hii mbogi yako, enda usimame Embakasi East.”

“Babu anatoka anapanda juu!”

Translation? Eric Let’s talk - leave Lang’ata to me and go for Embakasi East, where Babu Owino is rumored to be eyeing the Nairobi Governor’s seat.

Jalang’o seems to acknowledge Omondi’s rising influence but prefers not to split votes in his stronghold.

Instead, he’s nudging Omondi towards a potentially open seat.

Eric Omondi, once Kenya’s top comic, has evolved into a vocal activist championing social causes.

While he’s stirred political waters with bold statements and public stunts, he hasn’t officially declared his candidature.

