GACHAGUA’s ally tells off critics over Opposition’s plan to visit RAILA ODINGA’s grave in Bondo - “We are going to say pole”







Tuesday, November 04, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's ally and Embakasi North MP, James Gakuya, has defended the United Opposition’s plan to visit the grave of the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga, at his ancestral home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County.

Speaking during a televised interview on Tuesday, November 4th, 2025, Gakuya accused some leaders of politicizing a solemn gesture.

He noted that opposition figures, except Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, were sidelined during Raila’s funeral events.

“There’s nothing wrong with visiting Raila’s grave. It’s about mourning with the family, not claiming his legacy,” Gakuya stated.

He emphasized that the visit is not a political stunt but a show of respect.

“Even if we missed the burial, we’re going to say pole. It’s not about photo ops,” he added.

His remarks follow warnings from ODM leaders against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s planned visit to Bondo, citing controversial comments by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, a close ally of Gachagua.

ODM Kisumu Deputy Chair, Seth Kanga, urged Gachagua to stay away, citing “unfriendly sentiments” toward ODM.

“We heard that Gachagua and his team plan to visit the home of our party leader, the late Raila Odinga.”

“We are urging him, please, don’t step in Bondo,” Kanga stated.

Despite tensions, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka confirmed that the Odinga family had welcomed condolence visits.

In a press briefing on November 3rd, Kalonzo said the family respected Raila’s wish for a swift burial and now invites friends to formally pay their respects.

