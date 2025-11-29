REVEALED! NTSA board member and son of President RUTO’s friend, MICHAEL MUNYAO, was stabbed to death by robbers while trying to rescue a victim







Saturday, November 29, 2025 - New details have emerged regarding the tragic death of 38-year-old NTSA board member, Richie Mweka, whose passing was confirmed earlier this week by the National Transport and Safety Authority.

Richie, who served on the NTSA board, was widely described as intelligent, principled, and committed to public service.

President William Ruto joined other leaders in mourning him, sending heartfelt condolences to Richie’s family and to his father, Michael Munyao, a well-known businessman and longtime family friend of the President.

According to emerging reports, Richie was stabbed to death by robbers at Westfield Shopping Centre after bravely attempting to rescue another victim who was under attack.

The assailants are said to have been teenage robbers with previous arrests related to knife crimes.

