GACHAGUA’s preferred United Opposition presidential candidate and running mate revealed - Should RUTO be scared?







Tuesday, November 04, 2025 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, is reportedly backing a Kalonzo Musyoka-George Natembeya ticket as the United Opposition’s top choice for the 2027 presidential race.

The proposed lineup includes Fred Matiang’i as Prime Minister, Eugene Wamalwa as Speaker of the National Assembly, and Martha Karua as Speaker of the Senate.

Gachagua is said to have negotiated a deal to control 50% of Kalonzo’s Government if the coalition wins.

Gachagua argues that the Mt Kenya region owes Kalonzo political support for standing with former President Mwai Kibaki during the 2008 crisis.

This development follows President William Ruto’s recent remarks downplaying the strength of his potential challengers.

Speaking at a public event, Ruto stated, “Look at me and look at the people competing against me.”

“The only person I would have competed with in 2027 is Raila.”

“I will be done with these ones very early in the morning,” Ruto said.

Ruto has also begun positioning himself to inherit Raila Odinga’s traditional support base, particularly in Nyanza and parts of Western Kenya.

By increasing his presence in the region and engaging local leaders, Ruto appears to be courting voters who previously aligned with ODM.

His administration has also ramped up development projects in historically opposition strongholds, signaling a calculated effort to fill the vacuum left by Raila’s exit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST