MICHELLE OBAMA says she didn’t receive the grace other First Ladies got in the White House - “We Couldn't Afford Any Missteps”







Tuesday, November 04, 2025 - In her new book The Look, former U.S First Lady Michelle Obama has opened up about the intense scrutiny she faced during her time in the White House.

Speaking to ABC News’ 20/20, Michelle described the pressure as a “white hot glare,” especially as the first Black First Lady.

“We were all too aware that as a first Black couple, we couldn’t afford any missteps,” she wrote.

“We didn’t get the grace that I think some other families have gotten.”

Obama explained that her wardrobe became a form of “soft power,” a way to communicate values and intent in a politically charged environment.

While she once dismissed fashion talk as a distraction, she now sees style as a meaningful tool.

“What you’re wearing says something about what you care about,” she said.

She also pushed back against the idea that designers “own” the First Lady’s image, advocating for broader representation and opportunity in fashion.

“If somebody wants to go after a woman, the first thing they do is go after our looks, our size, our physical being,” she said.

Now 61, Michelle is embracing a new phase of life.

“There’s something about the 60s,” she shared.

“My daughters are launched, my husband’s settled, and I feel a certain freedom. I’m at that stage in life where I can say, ‘Yeah, maybe I know a few things.’”

The Kenyan DAILY POST