GACHAGUA reveals why he did not attend RAILA ODINGA's funeral in Bondo - “There was a plot to kill me”







Monday, November 17, 2025 - Former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has claimed that his absence from the late Raila Odinga’s State funeral and burial in Bondo was due to alleged security threats.

Speaking during an interview with iNooro TV, Gachagua alleged that he was warned of a plot to harm him if he attended the funeral service at Nyayo National Stadium.

He claimed that individuals within Government had previously planned to assassinate him and that earlier threats had not been investigated.

“The Government had sent hitmen to Limuru to kill me. Ruto himself had sent hitmen to kill me in PCA Mwiki in April,” he stated.

He further alleged that police officers advised him not to attend, warning that any attack could be blamed on people from the Nyanza region to stoke animosity between the Gikuyu and Luo communities.

Gachagua said he also cancelled a planned visit to Bondo, claiming senior officials had arranged a similar plot.

“Some police told me not to go because the Government had planned to use some officers in civilian clothing to attack me, so that it may be said that people from the Nyanza region attacked me, so that the Gikuyu and Luos can be enemies,” the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader stated.

Adding: “I then said I would go to Bondo, and the official (PS Omolo) had arranged the same plan so that they could attack and kill me to trigger enmity between our communities.”

“I know President Ruto's administration very well, and I could not have allowed myself to fall into his trap,” he said.

